Left Menu

Forest Official Caught in Corruption Scandal: Hidden Wealth Unearthed

Anti-corruption officials in Odisha discovered Rs 1.44 crore in cash and 1.5 kg of gold at the home of Rama Chandra Nepak, a deputy ranger accused of possessing disproportionate assets. Raids were conducted across six locations as investigations into the origins and legitimacy of Nepak's wealth continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:32 IST
Forest Official Caught in Corruption Scandal: Hidden Wealth Unearthed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, vigilance officials in Odisha have uncovered Rs 1.44 crore in cash and 1.5 kg of gold belonging to Rama Chandra Nepak, a deputy ranger in the Forest Department. The operation was launched following allegations of disproportionate assets.

A team comprising 6 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, and 9 ASIs conducted simultaneous raids across six locations tied to Nepak, who serves as Deputy Ranger-cum-In-Charge Ranger in the Jeypore Forest Range. Search warrants were issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, in Jeypore.

The raids unearthed significant wealth including gold and silver, potentially linked to Nepak's family members. Nepak, defending the discoveries, cited family gifts and business activities as sources. Meanwhile, investigations continue as officials verify documents and financial records to ascertain the legality of the assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025