Forest Official Caught in Corruption Scandal: Hidden Wealth Unearthed

In a significant crackdown on corruption, vigilance officials in Odisha have uncovered Rs 1.44 crore in cash and 1.5 kg of gold belonging to Rama Chandra Nepak, a deputy ranger in the Forest Department. The operation was launched following allegations of disproportionate assets.

A team comprising 6 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, and 9 ASIs conducted simultaneous raids across six locations tied to Nepak, who serves as Deputy Ranger-cum-In-Charge Ranger in the Jeypore Forest Range. Search warrants were issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, in Jeypore.

The raids unearthed significant wealth including gold and silver, potentially linked to Nepak's family members. Nepak, defending the discoveries, cited family gifts and business activities as sources. Meanwhile, investigations continue as officials verify documents and financial records to ascertain the legality of the assets.

