Ice Cream Seller's Envy Turns Violent in Delhi
A 20-year-old ice cream seller, Akshat Sharma, was arrested for slitting another man's throat over jealousy related to a shared female friend. Despite warnings, the victim continued to meet the girl. After a manhunt, Sharma was caught and confessed, citing emotional distress as the motive.
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old B Com student, earning a living by selling ice cream, was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a man out of jealousy, police reported on Friday.
The accused, Akshat Sharma from Pandav Nagar, Delhi, targeted Harsh Bhati, 21, with a blade after multiple warnings to stay away from a mutual female acquaintance, according to officials.
Authorities revealed that the attack, which left Bhati with severe but non-fatal injuries, was spurred by Sharma's emotional attachment to the girl, leading to growing frustration and ultimately, the violent act. A concerted police effort resulted in Sharma's arrest following a tip-off about his whereabouts.
