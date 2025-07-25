UK-Australia Defence Pact: A New Era for AUKUS

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the 'absolute' commitment to Australia during talks in Sydney, focusing on strengthening the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership. Alongside UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, they met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss trade and defence advancements.

The U.S. revisit of the AUKUS deal, initiated during the Trump administration, presses Australia to bolster defence spending amid rising tensions with China. Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles highlighted a forthcoming treaty with Britain on submarine production as a landmark agreement since Australia's federation in 1901.

This treaty, projected to create tens of thousands of jobs and generate substantial economic benefit for Britain, ensures prolonged collaboration in submarine programs. The partnership underpins mutual security efforts, as the nations critique China's role in global conflicts and reaffirm commitments to gender equality on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)