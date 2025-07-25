Left Menu

UK-Australia Defence Pact: A New Era for AUKUS

The UK has reaffirmed its 'absolute' commitment to Australia, as both countries deepen their defence ties within the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership. The newly signed treaty, focusing on submarine production, is expected to create jobs and boost exports significantly. This move aims to counterbalance military threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:45 IST
UK-Australia Defence Pact: A New Era for AUKUS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the 'absolute' commitment to Australia during talks in Sydney, focusing on strengthening the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership. Alongside UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, they met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss trade and defence advancements.

The U.S. revisit of the AUKUS deal, initiated during the Trump administration, presses Australia to bolster defence spending amid rising tensions with China. Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles highlighted a forthcoming treaty with Britain on submarine production as a landmark agreement since Australia's federation in 1901.

This treaty, projected to create tens of thousands of jobs and generate substantial economic benefit for Britain, ensures prolonged collaboration in submarine programs. The partnership underpins mutual security efforts, as the nations critique China's role in global conflicts and reaffirm commitments to gender equality on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025