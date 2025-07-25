Unified Front Against Judicial Corruption: Justice Yashwant Varma's Case in Spotlight

The motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, linked to a suspected corruption case, will soon be discussed in the Lok Sabha. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the decision embraced by all political parties to act together against judicial corruption.

Official sources confirmed that while the opposition's notice for a similar motion in the Rajya Sabha has been barred, this has cleared the path for the Lower House to proceed. Speaker Om Birla is anticipated to introduce a three-member committee to investigate the allegations against the Allahabad High Court judge.

Minister Rijiju indicated that the process against Justice Varma will begin in the Lok Sabha. As outlined in the Judges (Inquiry) Act, the Rajya Sabha will take over after the Lok Sabha concludes its proceedings. Notably, over 150 MPs from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition have endorsed the notice in Lok Sabha.

