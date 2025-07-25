Left Menu

White House Targets Universities Over Campus Antisemitism

The White House is reportedly seeking fines from several universities, including Harvard, for failing to address antisemitism on campus. The administration's aim is to link compliance with federal funding access. Discussions are ongoing, targeting institutions such as Cornell, Duke, and Northwestern, with Harvard being a primary focus.

White House Targets Universities Over Campus Antisemitism
The White House is reportedly requesting fines from several universities, including Harvard, over their alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus. This move is tied to access to federal funding, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing a knowledgeable source.

Although discussions are underway with institutions such as Cornell, Duke, Northwestern, and Brown, Harvard has emerged as a primary focus for the administration's efforts.

At the time of reporting, Reuters was unable to verify the claims made in the Wall Street Journal article.

