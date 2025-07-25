Left Menu

Chief Justice B R Gavai's Post-Retirement Plans Unveiled

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai announced he will not accept any government position post-retirement, stating he plans to spend more time in his native village Darapur. During a visit, he paid tributes to his late father and laid the foundation for a memorial gate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, declared on Friday that he will not assume any government position after his retirement, thereby focusing more on personal endeavors. This announcement came during a felicitation event held in his native village, Darapur, located in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

During his visit, the CJI paid floral tributes to his father, R S Gavai, a former governor of Kerala and Bihar, in honor of his death anniversary. The event gathered a massive crowd, celebrating Gavai's contributions and engaging in several activities that marked the day.

He also laid the foundation stone for a memorial gate named after his father. Additionally, Gavai is set to inaugurate a court building in Daryapur and an e-library at the Amravati District and Sessions Court, expanding his legacy beyond the bench.

