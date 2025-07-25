Left Menu

Thailand and Cambodia: Seeking Solutions Amid Border Tensions

Thailand prefers bilateral talks over third-party mediation to resolve its military conflict with Cambodia. Despite offers from the US, China, and ASEAN, Thailand insists on bilateral mechanisms. The conflict escalated with border clashes and diplomatic expulsions. Cambodia seeks UN involvement after failed ceasefire proposals.

Thailand is opting for bilateral negotiations to resolve its military standoff with Cambodia, rather than seeking third-party mediation, according to statements from two Thai officials on Friday. The situation continues to escalate with ongoing artillery exchanges along their disputed border, resulting in the heaviest fighting between the neighboring Southeast Asian nations in over a decade.

Despite offers from global powers like the United States, China, and ASEAN to mediate, Thailand is focused on direct dialogue. "I don't think we need any mediation from a third country yet," Thai foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura told Reuters, highlighting the country's preference for bilateral resolutions.

Cambodia and Thailand had initially agreed to a ceasefire proposed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, but Thailand later reversed its decision. Diplomatic tensions rise as Cambodia accuses Thailand of "unprovoked military aggression," seeking United Nations involvement to address the conflict.

