Border Blasts: Thai Airstrikes Ignite Tensions with Cambodia

Thailand carried out airstrikes on Cambodia amid escalating border tensions, ending a fragile truce previously brokered by Donald Trump. Both nations accused each other of aggression, with casualties reported on both sides. Thailand claims its actions are defensive, as leaders on both sides refuse dialogue to end hostilities.

In a dramatic escalation of border tensions, Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian territory on Monday, fracturing a ceasefire brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Amid mutual accusations, both sides reported casualties, with one Thai soldier and four Cambodian civilians dead, threatening regional stability.

Thai authorities defended the airstrikes, claiming Cambodia had mobilized heavy weaponry. General Chaipruak Doungprapat, Thai army chief of staff, stated the operations aimed to dismantle Cambodia's military capabilities. Meanwhile, Cambodia accused Thailand of aggression, maintaining its commitment to the ceasefire.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ruled out dialogue unless Cambodia complies with Thailand's ceasefire terms. The renewed conflict displaced hundreds of thousands, highlighting the persistent volatility along the Thai-Cambodian border, where disputes over sovereignty have frequently ignited clashes, exacerbated by nationalistic fervor.

