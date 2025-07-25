Revenge and Vengeance: The Grisly Murder of a Young Informant

In a chilling case of revenge-fueled violence, a 14-year-old boy was brutally murdered in Delhi by a group of thirteen individuals, some of whom were minors. The case has shocked the nation with its sheer brutality, as the victim was found with 24 stab wounds and evidence of a sexual assault.

The crime, perpetrated on the night of June 29-30, was allegedly masterminded by 19-year-old Krishna, alias Bhola, who believed the victim was an informer for rival gang members. The Badhwar brothers, Monu and Sonu, allegedly connected to previous assaults on Krishna, are in jail on unrelated charges.

The Delhi police have apprehended ten suspects, including Krishna, and are seeking maximum penalties under the law, including charging minors as adults. The police's intense investigation led to the arrest of the suspects, who had been hiding in various locations. The shocking details of the crime have raised serious questions about juvenile justice and gang violence control.

(With inputs from agencies.)