Left Menu

Revenge and Vengeance: The Grisly Murder of a Young Informant

A 14-year-old boy was murdered by a group of thirteen individuals in Delhi, suspecting him to be an informant for a rival gang. The heinous crime, executed by both adults and minors, involved sexual assault and multiple stabbings. Police have apprehended the main suspects and are pressing for severe charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:40 IST
Revenge and Vengeance: The Grisly Murder of a Young Informant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case of revenge-fueled violence, a 14-year-old boy was brutally murdered in Delhi by a group of thirteen individuals, some of whom were minors. The case has shocked the nation with its sheer brutality, as the victim was found with 24 stab wounds and evidence of a sexual assault.

The crime, perpetrated on the night of June 29-30, was allegedly masterminded by 19-year-old Krishna, alias Bhola, who believed the victim was an informer for rival gang members. The Badhwar brothers, Monu and Sonu, allegedly connected to previous assaults on Krishna, are in jail on unrelated charges.

The Delhi police have apprehended ten suspects, including Krishna, and are seeking maximum penalties under the law, including charging minors as adults. The police's intense investigation led to the arrest of the suspects, who had been hiding in various locations. The shocking details of the crime have raised serious questions about juvenile justice and gang violence control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025