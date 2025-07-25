Left Menu

Bomb threat calls received for Mumbai airport, CSMT; both turn out to be hoaxes, say cops

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:15 IST
Bomb threat calls received for Mumbai airport, CSMT; both turn out to be hoaxes, say cops
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday received a call threatening a bomb blast at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) though a thorough check of the facility did not reveal anything suspicious, an official said.

The call, which was received at the main control room of Mumbai police this afternoon, was classified as a hoax, he said.

"Another call was also received claiming the blast would take place at 6:15pm. A probe has found both calls were made by the same person. The process of registering a case is underway," the official said.

The control room of the railway police too received a call threatening a blast at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, though this too turned out to be a hoax after a round of intensive checking by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and canine squad, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025