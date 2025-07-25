Left Menu

Man held for duping job aspirants of Rs 35 lakh; gave them fake visas, tickets to NZ, Azerbaijan

A man was arrested for allegedly duping seven persons of Rs 35.90 lakh with promises of jobs in New Zealand and Azerbaijan, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.As part of the racket, accused Mohammed Shafique Mohammed Hanif Khan 42, a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane, had given the job aspirants fake visas and flight tickets as well as bogus appointment letters, he said.He had opened a job consultancy office in Agripada in south Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:21 IST
Man held for duping job aspirants of Rs 35 lakh; gave them fake visas, tickets to NZ, Azerbaijan
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly duping seven persons of Rs 35.90 lakh with promises of jobs in New Zealand and Azerbaijan, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

As part of the racket, accused Mohammed Shafique Mohammed Hanif Khan (42), a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane, had given the job aspirants fake visas and flight tickets as well as bogus appointment letters, he said.

"He had opened a job consultancy office in Agripada in south Mumbai. After collecting Rs 35.90 lakh from seven persons seeking jobs in New Zealand and Azerbaijan, he gave them fake visas and tickets as well as bogus appointment letters. The victims realised they had been cheated after some persons raised suspicions about the authenticity of these documents," the official said.

A case was filed at Agripada police station and Crime Branch Unit 2 started a parallel investigation, he said.

"He was held by the Crime Branch. A probe has found he also cheated at least 17 jobseekers from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, West Bengal of Rs 67 lakh in a similar manner. Khan has cases against his name in Thane, Karnal in Haryana etc," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025