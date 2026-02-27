West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision: A Political Storm Brews Ahead of Assembly Polls
West Bengal's electoral roll revision, set to be published, highlights a backdrop of political confrontations, protests, and anxiety as the Assembly polls approach. The exercise has sparked intense political debates, with TMC opposing and BJP supporting it, amid fears of disenfranchisement and social unrest.
West Bengal's electoral roll revision, publishing this Saturday, is more than a routine update of over seven crore voters. It represents political confrontations, courtroom battles, and street protests in the lead-up to crucial Assembly elections. The revision classifies 7.08 crore electors, sparking intense debate in the politically heated state.
The ruling TMC has criticized the exercise as a concealed NRC, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voicing concerns of voter exclusion. The BJP, however, defends the revision as essential for democratic integrity, though critics argue the process induces fear and anxiety among marginalized communities, particularly in border districts.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has exposed vulnerabilities in an election-critical state, intertwining citizenship issues and voter identity. As publication day approaches, this electoral saga underscores the balance between cleansing rolls and reassuring social stability in sensitive regions like West Bengal.
