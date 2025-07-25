Left Menu

Revenue official held in bribery case in UP's Mirzapur

Updated: 25-07-2025 23:30 IST
The team of the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a revenue official while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Mirzapur district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the lekhpal (revenue official) posted in Saripur village of Sadar tehsil area was arrested from the ground of an intermediate college and he is being questioned.

Kotwali Dehat SHO Sadanand Singh said Vivek Mishra had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a farmer of Saripur village in the name of getting possession of one biswa land. The farmer had complained about this to the ACO team, the SHO said, adding that on the basis of the complaint, the ACO team caught Mishra red-handed while accepting the bribe from the farmer.

