Masked dacoits rob 184 grams of gold from jewellery shop at knifepoint

They fled in a car after robbing the ornaments, a senior police officer said.A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-07-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 10:52 IST
Three masked men barged into a jewellery shop on the outskirts of the city and robbed 184 grams of gold ornaments after threatening the staff with knives, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the night of July 24 in Nelamangala when the shop was about to be shut after the day's business, they said.

The dacoits did not hurt anyone and used the weapons only to intimidate the staff. They fled in a car after robbing the ornaments, a senior police officer said.

"A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits. We have scanned CCTV cameras in and around the vicinity to identify the suspects and ascertain the sequence of events," he said.

