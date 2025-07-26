Left Menu

Man swaps ATM card of senior citizen under guise of help, withdraws Rs 40,000

He targeted the 75-year-old man at the ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank in Kandivali a few days back.Sheikh pretended to help and swapped the debit card. Sheikh was traced to Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district and arrested under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2025 12:06 IST
A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly swapping the debit card of a senior citizen under the pretext of help at an ATM kiosk here and withdrawing Rs 40,000, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Arif Ali Sheikh, works as a labourer. He targeted the 75-year-old man at the ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank in Kandivali a few days back.

"Sheikh pretended to help and swapped the debit card. He withdrew Rs 40,000 from the bank account of the unsuspecting senior citizen," a police official said.

On receiving the complaint, crime detection personnel examined the footage of the CCTV cameras at the spot in Kurar. Sheikh was traced to Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district and arrested under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

