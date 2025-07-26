Left Menu

Bihar: Man, wanted in 25 criminal cases, injured in police firing while trying to flee custody

Security personnel retaliated with a controlled firing. He was shot in his leg and immediately overpowered, SP Avdhesh Dixit said.He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. His condition is reported to be stable, he added.Police have started a hunt to nab Nutts associates, the SP said.

A man wanted in at least 25 criminal cases was injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Bihar's Gopalganj district after he tried to escape from their custody on Saturday morning, officials said.

Ajay Nutt, who had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, was recently arrested by Gopalganj Police from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

He was being taken to Jignadhala area in a police vehicle when he suddenly attempted to escape by opening fire on the personnel escorting him, they added.

"He had concealed a pistol in his clothes. Security personnel retaliated with a controlled firing. He was shot in his leg and immediately overpowered," SP Avdhesh Dixit said.

"He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. His condition is reported to be stable," he added.

Police have started a hunt to nab Nutt's associates, the SP said.

