Leopard found dead in Himachal's Hamirpur

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 26-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 18:19 IST
A three-year-old leopard's carcass was found near a drain in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, forest officials said.

A local from Patera village in Barsar tehsil found a foul smell emitting from a drain. On a closer look, he found a leopard lying dead in the nearby bushes.

Upon receiving information, police and forest officials arrived at the scene and sent the leopard's carcass to the veterinary hospital in Una for postmortem.

Acting range officer of Aghar forest range, Kamal Kishore, said it seemed that the big cat died about a week ago.

No bullet marks were found on the leopard's body, and it is assumed that the leopard may have died after falling from a tree.

However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained once the autopsy report is received, Kishore said.

