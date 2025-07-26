4 youths drown while taking bath in Jharkhand check-dam

Four youths in the age group of 18-20 years drowned while taking a bath in a check dam in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Daraikela panchayat area.

Speaking to PTI, SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said the youths drowned after venturing into the deep waters of the check dam while bathing in the Daraikela nullah.

The bodies were fished out and sent to Sadar Hospital here.

According to police, altogether six youths had gone for bath in the check dam, but two of them stayed out fearing strong flow of water.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav Mandal (18), Harivansh Das (20), Sunil Sao (20), and Manoj Sao (20)—all residents of Daraikela village, under Amda police outpost within Kharsawan police station limits, the officer said.

The two other youths, who stayed out of water, raised an alarm when the group failed to return. Villagers, along with the victims' family members, launched a search operation after alerting police.

Later, they were all traced in an unconscious state a distance away from the check dam, the officer said, adding that the youths were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them all dead.

