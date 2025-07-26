Two minor girls raped in separate incidents in UP; both accused held after encounter

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Kalinjar area here by her neighbour, police said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested following an encounter.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Superintendent of Police (SP) Palash Bansal said that at around 5 pm on Friday, the 20-year-old accused lured the girl to his house, where he allegedly raped her.

''A police team was formed to arrest the accused after a family member of the victim reported the incident. The team surrounded the accused who opened fire. Police retaliated, and the accused was shot in both legs,'' the SP said.

Police have arrested the accused who has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

In a similiar incident, police in Kasganj arrested a man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl after an encounter in which he sustained a gunshot wound on his leg.

The accused was booked for rape on Friday.

Kasganj SP Ankita Sharma said, ''As police surrounded the accused, he opened fired at the cops. In retaliatory firing, he sustained a bullet wound on his leg. He has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.'' Police recovered an illegal pistol, one live, and two spent cartridges from the accused's possession, the SP said.

