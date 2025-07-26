Left Menu

UP: 2 minor girls abducted at gunpoint, raped; accused absconding

Two minor girls, who are cousins, were allegedly gang-raped after being abducted at gunpoint from their home in the Budhana area, officials said on Saturday.A case was registered against the two accused, identified as Pradeep and Gaurav, under sections of the BNS and the POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Circle Officer COGajendra Pal Singh said, adding that both men are currently absconding and two police teams have been formed to arrest them.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:05 IST
UP: 2 minor girls abducted at gunpoint, raped; accused absconding
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor girls, who are cousins, were allegedly gang-raped after being abducted at gunpoint from their home in the Budhana area, officials said on Saturday.

A case was registered against the two accused, identified as Pradeep and Gaurav, under sections of the BNS and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, Circle Officer (CO)Gajendra Pal Singh said, adding that both men are currently absconding and two police teams have been formed to arrest them. The incident came to light when the minors, aged 15 and 16, returned home and informed their family members about the alleged rape. According to the complaint lodged by the victims' family, Pradeep and Gaurav, also from the same village, arrived on a motorcycle and abducted the girls at gunpoint on Friday. The sisters were taken to another location where the alleged rape occurred.

The minors have been sent for medical examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025