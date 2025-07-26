Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra 2025 Unites Youth and Nation in Tribute to Heroes

In a deeply moving tribute to the valour and sacrifice of India’s armed forces during the 1999 Kargil War, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)—an initiative under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS)—organised the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra’ in Dras, Kargil on 26 July 2025. This symbolic march commemorated the 26th anniversary of India’s historic victory in the Kargil conflict and served as a unifying event of national pride, memory, and youth engagement.

Ministers Lead Over 3,000 in Tribute March

The padyatra was led by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, alongside Shri Sanjay Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence. They were joined by a massive contingent of over 3,000 participants—comprising youth volunteers from across the country, veterans, serving personnel, martyrs’ families, and civilians—walking together in reverence and solidarity.

The march covered a 1.5-kilometre route, beginning at Himabass Public High School and concluding at Government Higher Secondary School, Bhimbet, symbolising the journey of remembrance and inspiration. Along the route, traditional cultural performances by local artists showcased the rich diversity of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, highlighting the spirit of unity in India’s pluralistic identity.

A Call to Action from National Leaders

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya passionately stated:

“Kargil is not just a place in our history—it is a testament to India's enduring resolve. It embodies our nation's resilience and reminds us that in the face of provocation, India stands united and dignified.”

He also shared reflections from his recent visit to Sando Top, a strategic Kargil War location, to underline the historical and emotional depth of the moment. Emphasizing India’s peaceful ethos, he said,

“India has never initiated conflict, but we respond with bravery and clarity of purpose.”

Dr. Mandaviya underscored the strategic significance of Operation Vijay and Operation Sindoor, hailing them as critical milestones in India’s defence history. He also connected the sacrifices of the past with the aspirations of the future, urging the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ (youth generation) to take charge of building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047 through Jan Bhagidari (public participation).

“Our yuva shakti must embrace the ideals of our Kargil heroes and take forward their vision for a stronger, self-reliant Bharat,” he concluded.

Shri Sanjay Seth, echoing these sentiments, praised the enthusiastic turnout of youth and lauded the armed forces for their valor. He urged the young generation to cultivate values of discipline, patriotism, and service, drawing inspiration from India’s military legends.

Tributes at the War Memorial and Women Bikers Honoured

Following the padyatra, the Ministers, along with a dedicated group of 100 MY Bharat youth volunteers, visited the Kargil War Memorial. Here, they laid floral wreaths and paid homage to the 527 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war.

In a special highlight, Dr. Mandaviya also felicitated 26 female bikers from the Shakti Udgosh Foundation, who had completed a long-distance motorbike rally in honour of the martyrs. These bikers represented the emerging voice of empowered Indian women contributing to national causes.

Environment Meets Patriotism: “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”

The commemoration also embraced environmental consciousness. As part of the event, the symbolic “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign was launched, with dignitaries and youth planting trees in honour of mothers—both symbolic and biological. This initiative linked patriotic duty with environmental stewardship, reinforcing the theme of nurturing both the land and the legacy.

Youth Mobilisation in the Lead-Up

Leading up to the padyatra, MY Bharat actively engaged with youth across Kargil and surrounding areas through a variety of community and school-based activities, including:

Essay writing competitions

Painting contests

Elocution events

Yuva Samvads (youth dialogues)

These activities, organised in local schools and panchayats, were aimed at fostering civic awareness, strengthening emotional ties with the armed forces, and instilling a sense of national duty and pride in the younger generation.

A Legacy of Sacrifice, A Future of Resolve

The Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra 2025 served as more than just a commemorative event—it was a living movement bringing together generations in gratitude, remembrance, and determination. Through the combined efforts of government ministries, civil society, veterans, and young citizens, the event reinforced India’s collective promise to honour its defenders and build a stronger, united, and self-reliant nation.