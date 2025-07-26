65 establishments get notices for not displaying nameplates in Marathi

The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra has issued notices to the owners of 65 commercial establishments for not displaying their nameplates in Marathi, officials said on Saturday. The action was taken following reports that several hotels, shops and other establishments failing to comply with the rules. A special campaign was launched at multiple locations across the district as per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner of Labour, a release said. ''Various teams carried out an operation to check the language used in the nameplates. The establishments that failed to display the nameplates in Marathi were identified,'' it said. The enforcement teams then issued notices to 65 such establishments. These businesses were directed to immediately change the nameplates by adhering to the laid-down norms. Those who fail to comply will face legal action as per the provisions of the Act, the statement added.

Deputy Commissioner of Labour Vijay Chowdhary said the inspection drive will continue for the next few days, and urged all business owners across the district to ensure compliance. Under Section 36(a)(1) of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, it is mandatory for all commercial establishments to display nameplates in Marathi language using the Devanagari script, he said.

