Congress Criticizes Modi's Troubled Apprenticeship Scheme

Congress criticized the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, claiming it suffers from poor implementation. Congressman Jairam Ramesh alleged a significant decline in acceptance and completion rates, with funds remaining under-utilized. He contrasted this with successful UPA initiatives, accusing the current government of making empty promises and lacking administrative talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused the government's PM Internship Scheme of failing to deliver on its promised grand goals. According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the scheme is plagued by implementation issues, a hallmark of the Modi administration's approach to policy, he argued.

Launched in October 2024, the scheme reportedly suffers from a sharp decline in both offers and acceptance rates. Ramesh cited a media report showing that out of 1.18 lakh internship openings, only 71,458 offers were made, with a mere 22,584 acceptance, a decrease from the previous round.

Ramesh contrasted this with what he deemed UPA's successful schemes like MGNREGA and the Right to Education, accusing the Modi government of failing to execute its plans effectively, resulting in under-utilized funds and unmet apprenticeship goals.

