Relief for Chandrashekhar: High Court Orders Reconsideration in 2017 Violence Case

On Friday, in a significant relief for Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar, the Allahabad High Court directed the Saharanpur trial court to re-examine his discharge plea connected to the 2017 violence case.

Justice Sameer Jain's order came during the disposal of Chandrashekhar's appeal against a previous dismissal of his application by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in March 2025. The police had initially filed an FIR claiming Chandrashekhar held an unauthorized public meeting, inciting arson and violence.

Following the filing of a chargesheet, the trial commenced. Having heard all parties involved, the high court has now mandated a fresh assessment of the application by the trial court.

