Controversy Surrounds Aparajita Bill in West Bengal

Governor CV Ananda Bose has returned the Aparajita Women and Child Bill to the West Bengal government in response to objections from the Centre. The Bill, proposing harsher penalties for rape, faces scrutiny for its alignment with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, necessitating examination by the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Governor CV Ananda Bose has sent the Aparajita Women and Child Bill back to the West Bengal government. This move follows the Central government's objections regarding proposed amendments to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Bill, passed by the West Bengal assembly after the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, aims to increase punishments for rape. It suggests life imprisonment or the death penalty, raising concerns about excessive harshness.

The Home Ministry flagged several provisions as problematic, prompting the state's executive to reassess the legislation. Governor Bose has urged the state to respond to these issues, underscoring the Bill's larger context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

