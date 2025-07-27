Left Menu

Canada Condemns Hong Kong's Overseas Activist Arrest Warrants

The Canadian government strongly criticized Hong Kong's decision to issue arrest warrants for overseas pro-democracy activists, including those with Canadian ties. The move is seen as a form of transnational repression under Hong Kong's National Security Law, prompting Canada's firm stance against such acts of intimidation and coercion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 27-07-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 01:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Canadian government has strongly condemned Hong Kong authorities for issuing arrest warrants targeting pro-democracy activists residing overseas. The crackdown affects individuals, including Canadians and those connected to Canada, prompting a stern response from Canadian officials.

Hong Kong, under Beijing's National Security Law, has broadened its reach by issuing warrants for 19 overseas activists, accusing them of subversion. This marks the largest number of such warrants issued, heightening international criticism.

Canada has declared these actions, perceived as transnational repression, unacceptable. The statement underscores Canada's unwavering opposition to any form of threats or coercion against Canadians or individuals within Canada.

