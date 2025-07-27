Sudan's Parallel Government: A Nation on the Brink

In a bold and contested move, a coalition led by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has unveiled a parallel government, escalating tensions in a nation burdened by a 27-month war. The RSF, backed by allied politicians and rebel groups, declared General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, as the head of their presidential council. Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, leader of the SPLM-N, assumes the role of deputy, as the 15-member council takes the reins amid fierce opposition from the military.

The Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, vehemently opposes the formation of a parallel government, condemning what it views as an unconstitutional power grab. The military has pushed back RSF forces from central Sudan, yet fierce battles continue in regions like Kordofan and Darfur. Alleging attempts by the RSF to legitimize their regime while bypassing the standing army-led administration, the conflict is sharpening the rifts within the nation.

The humanitarian situation in Sudan deteriorates as the conflict grinds on. The United Nations warns of widespread hunger threatening half the population. With a lingering war and political turmoil, Sudan faces a dire future, teetering on the edge of collapse as internal and external forces vie for control.

(With inputs from agencies.)