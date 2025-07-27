Tragedy at Traverse City Walmart: 11 Stabbed, Suspect in Custody

A tragic stabbing incident unfolded at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, leaving at least 11 people injured. A suspect is currently in custody as local authorities work alongside federal agencies to investigate the situation.

The victims are receiving medical attention at Munson Healthcare, the region's largest hospital. Details regarding their conditions remain sparse, but updates are expected as the situation develops.

Officials, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, have expressed their concern and pledged support for the victims and their families. The area around Walmart remains closed off as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)