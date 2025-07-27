Left Menu

Trade Talks: US and EU Aim for Historic Deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump are poised to negotiate a trade deal to reduce tariffs on EU goods. A 15% baseline tariff is anticipated, which, while less than ideal for Europe, may reduce trade tensions and stabilize business conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:32 IST
Trade Talks: US and EU Aim for Historic Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet to finalize a significant trade deal that could establish a 15% baseline tariff on most EU goods. This agreement aims to alleviate prolonged uncertainty for European companies about U.S. trade policy.

President Trump, who is currently in Scotland, expressed optimism about the upcoming meeting with von der Leyen. He noted that a trade agreement with the European Union could mark an unprecedented achievement, with both sides eager to reach mutually beneficial terms.

The negotiations, however, must still navigate complex issues. While hopes remain high, a potential 30% tariff looms if talks falter. Despite this, officials on both sides are optimistic about reaching a comprehensive agreement that solidifies EU-U.S. trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025