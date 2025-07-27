Trade Talks: US and EU Aim for Historic Deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet to finalize a significant trade deal that could establish a 15% baseline tariff on most EU goods. This agreement aims to alleviate prolonged uncertainty for European companies about U.S. trade policy.

President Trump, who is currently in Scotland, expressed optimism about the upcoming meeting with von der Leyen. He noted that a trade agreement with the European Union could mark an unprecedented achievement, with both sides eager to reach mutually beneficial terms.

The negotiations, however, must still navigate complex issues. While hopes remain high, a potential 30% tariff looms if talks falter. Despite this, officials on both sides are optimistic about reaching a comprehensive agreement that solidifies EU-U.S. trade relations.

