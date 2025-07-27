Left Menu

Arunachal's Eastern Districts: A Call for Unity and Development

Governor K T Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh advocates for a coordinated approach to tackle security and development issues in the insurgency-affected districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding. Highlighting the necessity of unity among stakeholders, he stresses on dialogue and creating a people-friendly police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:40 IST
Arunachal's Eastern Districts: A Call for Unity and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-level security review meeting held in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has emphasized the urgent need for a united and compassionate approach to tackle the pressing security and development issues in the state's insurgency-affected eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

Despite efforts from both state and central governments, progress remains stifled by ongoing insurgency and social unrest. Parnaik highlighted the critical importance of dialogue, mutual understanding, and collaboration among all stakeholders to foster long-term peace and development.

The governor's call to action includes creating a more humane and community-friendly police force dedicated to protecting the rights of marginalized communities. This initiative marks a renewed effort towards collaborative governance in a region long plagued by conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025