Arunachal's Eastern Districts: A Call for Unity and Development
Governor K T Parnaik of Arunachal Pradesh advocates for a coordinated approach to tackle security and development issues in the insurgency-affected districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding. Highlighting the necessity of unity among stakeholders, he stresses on dialogue and creating a people-friendly police force.
In a high-level security review meeting held in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has emphasized the urgent need for a united and compassionate approach to tackle the pressing security and development issues in the state's insurgency-affected eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.
Despite efforts from both state and central governments, progress remains stifled by ongoing insurgency and social unrest. Parnaik highlighted the critical importance of dialogue, mutual understanding, and collaboration among all stakeholders to foster long-term peace and development.
The governor's call to action includes creating a more humane and community-friendly police force dedicated to protecting the rights of marginalized communities. This initiative marks a renewed effort towards collaborative governance in a region long plagued by conflict.
