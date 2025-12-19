Pradnya Satav Defects to BJP for Development Agenda
Pradnya Satav, previously a Congress member, joined the BJP citing development goals despite affirming her admiration for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her shift, occurring amid local body elections, raises concerns among Congress circles. Satav emphasizes the need for development in Hingoli, referencing advances like the Samruddhi Expressway.
Pradnya Satav has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Congress, highlighting development-oriented reasons for her switch. Although a loyalist to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, she believes BJP will fulfill the developmental vision she shared with her late husband, Rajeev Satav.
Satav's departure is notable amid ongoing local body elections. Her move is seen as a strategic shift affecting Congress's standing, especially since she was made MLC by the party. Despite her new association, Satav insists her decision was driven by developmental agendas, not political gains.
She cited the Samruddhi Expressway, vital for her swift travel between Mumbai and Hingoli, exemplifying the kind of infrastructure projects she supports. Her switch has sparked criticism within Congress, though she maintains the transition was unconditional and purely driven by her development goals for Hingoli.
(With inputs from agencies.)
