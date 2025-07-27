U.S.-China Business Council's Strategic China Visit

A delegation representing the U.S.-China Business Council is poised to visit China this week, aiming to engage with senior Chinese officials. This move, reported by the South China Morning Post and based on two informed sources, highlights efforts to bolster economic ties between the two global powers.

Although Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report, the visit underscores ongoing diplomatic initiatives in a context of escalating economic tensions. The meeting between the delegation and Chinese officials is expected to address critical trade and business matters.

This visit is viewed as a significant step in maintaining and enhancing the relationship between the United States and China, amid various global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)