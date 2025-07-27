Supreme Court to Deliberate on Bihar's Controversial Electoral Roll Overhaul

On Monday, the Supreme Court will examine a critical challenge against the Election Commission's initiative involving a comprehensive review of electoral rolls in Bihar, a significant location for upcoming polls. The Election Commission defends its Special Intensive Revision (SIR), asserting the aim is to eliminate ineligible voters and fortify election integrity.

Despite these assurances, various petitioners, including political figures and civil society members, argue that the SIR might disenfranchise eligible voters due to the unchecked authority granted to Electoral Registration Officers. Concerns are compounded by reports alleging fraudulent practices by Booth Level Officers.

The controversy highlights the tensions between streamlining election processes and ensuring voter accessibility. With claims of exclusion of essential identification documents like Aadhaar, the SIR has sparked discussions about electoral fairness, echoing broader issues about democratic rights and legal structures in India.

