Excise Crackdown: Rave Party Foiled and Drug Peddlers Arrested
Nine individuals, including drug peddlers, were arrested for planning a rave party in Kondapur. The Excise State Task Force seized drugs and vehicles, stopping the party before it began. Investigations reveal drugs were sourced from the Darknet. Two suspects remain at large as inquiries continue.
Nine people, including drug peddlers, planning a rave party in a Kondapur service apartment, have been arrested, according to Excise Department officials on Sunday.
Acting on specific intelligence, the Excise State Task Force conducted a surveillance operation in the area on Saturday night, preventing the illegal gathering before it commenced.
The suspects, including the main organizer from Andhra Pradesh, allegedly arranged the party, acquiring drugs from the Darknet. Excise officials confiscated 2.080 kg of dry ganja, 50 grams of OG Kush, LSD blot papers, and six vehicles. While nine suspects were detained, two remain at large as investigations proceed.
