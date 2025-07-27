Shocking Shooting: Taxi Driver Survives Gunshot in Delhi
A 24-year-old taxi driver named Gautam Saini was shot in the head in Delhi's Badarpur area. He is in critical condition at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Police have arrested two suspects and are investigating the incident. CCTV footage is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.
A taxi driver, 24, was gravely injured after being shot in the head early Sunday morning in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, according to local authorities. The individual, who survived, remains in a critical condition.
Police have captured two suspects connected to the shooting and are actively investigating the motive. The incident came to light after a call was placed at 6:07 a.m. from a private hospital where the victim, Gautam Saini from Gurugram, was admitted with a gunshot wound to his forehead.
Saini, subsequently transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, is reported to be in a critical yet stable condition. While the identities of the suspects remain undisclosed, officials are analyzing nearby CCTV footage as part of their inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
