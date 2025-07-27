Shocking Shooting: Taxi Driver Survives Gunshot in Delhi

A taxi driver, 24, was gravely injured after being shot in the head early Sunday morning in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, according to local authorities. The individual, who survived, remains in a critical condition.

Police have captured two suspects connected to the shooting and are actively investigating the motive. The incident came to light after a call was placed at 6:07 a.m. from a private hospital where the victim, Gautam Saini from Gurugram, was admitted with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

Saini, subsequently transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, is reported to be in a critical yet stable condition. While the identities of the suspects remain undisclosed, officials are analyzing nearby CCTV footage as part of their inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)