BJD Leader Arrested Amid Rape Allegations: Party Takes Swift Action

On Sunday, BJD corporator Amaresh Jena was arrested in Balasore district following serious allegations of rape, foeticide, and criminal intimidation lodged against him in Bhubaneswar.

Police had to conduct a complex operation to apprehend Jena, who was hiding near a forest with plans to escape further police action.

The Biju Janata Dal swiftly suspended Jena, asserting that his arrest would not impact the party's standing or its pro-women stance. Meanwhile, Jena claims he is being framed.

