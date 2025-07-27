Left Menu

BJD Leader Arrested Amid Rape Allegations: Party Takes Swift Action

BJD Corporator Amaresh Jena was arrested in connection with a rape case. Allegations include rape, foeticide, cheating, and intimidation. Jena, claiming innocence, was suspended from BJD following his arrest. The party stated the suspension will not impact it, emphasizing its pro-women ideology. Five aides were also arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:41 IST
BJD Leader Arrested Amid Rape Allegations: Party Takes Swift Action
  • India

On Sunday, BJD corporator Amaresh Jena was arrested in Balasore district following serious allegations of rape, foeticide, and criminal intimidation lodged against him in Bhubaneswar.

Police had to conduct a complex operation to apprehend Jena, who was hiding near a forest with plans to escape further police action.

The Biju Janata Dal swiftly suspended Jena, asserting that his arrest would not impact the party's standing or its pro-women stance. Meanwhile, Jena claims he is being framed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

