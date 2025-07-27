Left Menu

Enhancing Border Security: BSF Deploys Body-Worn Cameras at India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force is deploying over 5,000 body-worn cameras along the India-Bangladesh border to enhance security and record evidences of illegal activities. This initiative comes in response to increased security measures following political changes in Bangladesh. Biometric data collection devices are also being installed at select border posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:52 IST
Enhancing Border Security: BSF Deploys Body-Worn Cameras at India-Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance security at the India-Bangladesh international border, the Border Security Force (BSF) is deploying more than 5,000 body-worn cameras. This initiative aims to record evidence of illegal crossings and attacks against personnel, crucial for investigations.

The Union Home Ministry's approval follows heightened security concerns subsequent to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024. Additional biometric devices to capture finger prints and iris scans at selected border posts will further strengthen evidence-based documentation.

The BSF, which apprehended 1,372 infiltrators till mid-July, is also combating crimes like drug smuggling and human trafficking. The move counters allegations by Bangladesh of excessive force, promising greater transparency and accountability in border incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025