Enhancing Border Security: BSF Deploys Body-Worn Cameras at India-Bangladesh Border

In a significant move to enhance security at the India-Bangladesh international border, the Border Security Force (BSF) is deploying more than 5,000 body-worn cameras. This initiative aims to record evidence of illegal crossings and attacks against personnel, crucial for investigations.

The Union Home Ministry's approval follows heightened security concerns subsequent to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024. Additional biometric devices to capture finger prints and iris scans at selected border posts will further strengthen evidence-based documentation.

The BSF, which apprehended 1,372 infiltrators till mid-July, is also combating crimes like drug smuggling and human trafficking. The move counters allegations by Bangladesh of excessive force, promising greater transparency and accountability in border incidents.

