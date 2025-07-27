Justice Delayed: The 17-Year Ordeal of Raj Vir
Raj Vir, a 62-year-old wrongfully accused under the Gangsters Act, was finally exonerated after 17 years. Due to a clerical error, Vir faced stigma, lost time, and family struggles. He attended 300 court hearings, lost savings, and endured family hardships. Court order brings closure but can't undo the past.
- Country:
- India
After a painstaking 17-year battle, 62-year-old Raj Vir was exonerated of charges under the Gangsters Act, a verdict that comes after a clerical error morphed his life into a legal nightmare. Mistaken for his brother Ram Vir, Raj Vir faced stigma and endured substantial personal and familial setbacks.
Originating in 2008, a police error led to his wrongful inclusion in a case that unraveled his life. His arrest and subsequent 22-day imprisonment were just the beginning of nearly two decades marked by 300 court appearances and rampant familial challenges, including a son who left school to work.
Court proceedings finally culminated in July 2023, with a judge highlighting gross police negligence. While the verdict brings justice, it leaves Raj Vir grappling with the irreversible years lost and the burden of a deeply affected family life.
