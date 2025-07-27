Justice Delayed: The 17-Year Ordeal of Raj Vir

After a painstaking 17-year battle, 62-year-old Raj Vir was exonerated of charges under the Gangsters Act, a verdict that comes after a clerical error morphed his life into a legal nightmare. Mistaken for his brother Ram Vir, Raj Vir faced stigma and endured substantial personal and familial setbacks.

Originating in 2008, a police error led to his wrongful inclusion in a case that unraveled his life. His arrest and subsequent 22-day imprisonment were just the beginning of nearly two decades marked by 300 court appearances and rampant familial challenges, including a son who left school to work.

Court proceedings finally culminated in July 2023, with a judge highlighting gross police negligence. While the verdict brings justice, it leaves Raj Vir grappling with the irreversible years lost and the burden of a deeply affected family life.

(With inputs from agencies.)