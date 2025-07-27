Left Menu

Justice Delayed: The 17-Year Ordeal of Raj Vir

Raj Vir, a 62-year-old wrongfully accused under the Gangsters Act, was finally exonerated after 17 years. Due to a clerical error, Vir faced stigma, lost time, and family struggles. He attended 300 court hearings, lost savings, and endured family hardships. Court order brings closure but can't undo the past.

Mainpuri | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After a painstaking 17-year battle, 62-year-old Raj Vir was exonerated of charges under the Gangsters Act, a verdict that comes after a clerical error morphed his life into a legal nightmare. Mistaken for his brother Ram Vir, Raj Vir faced stigma and endured substantial personal and familial setbacks.

Originating in 2008, a police error led to his wrongful inclusion in a case that unraveled his life. His arrest and subsequent 22-day imprisonment were just the beginning of nearly two decades marked by 300 court appearances and rampant familial challenges, including a son who left school to work.

Court proceedings finally culminated in July 2023, with a judge highlighting gross police negligence. While the verdict brings justice, it leaves Raj Vir grappling with the irreversible years lost and the burden of a deeply affected family life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

