Madhya Pradesh Police Shake-up Amid Rajput Protests

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, enacted a significant reshuffle of police personnel in the wake of protests from the Rajput community concerning police actions in Harda district. The move includes the transfer of an additional superintendent, an SDM, and an SDOP.

Yadav announced via a social media post that officials including the Kotwali station house officer and the traffic police head are now reassigned to the Inspector General's office in Narmadapuram. This decision comes amid claims of excessive force during protests and lapses in managing the crisis.

The July 13 incident saw police employing lathi-charge tactics during a demonstration by Karni Sena members demanding the arrest of an alleged fraudster. The tensions culminated in a notable protest on July 19, pressing for a judicial inquiry and the suspension of police personnel involved in the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)