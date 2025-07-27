Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Shake-up Amid Rajput Protests

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred several law enforcement officials following a controversial lathi-charge at a Rajput community protest. Accusations of excessive force and mismanagement prompted the reshuffling. The incident escalated tensions and led to significant protests demanding a probe and suspension of involved officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:27 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police Shake-up Amid Rajput Protests
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, enacted a significant reshuffle of police personnel in the wake of protests from the Rajput community concerning police actions in Harda district. The move includes the transfer of an additional superintendent, an SDM, and an SDOP.

Yadav announced via a social media post that officials including the Kotwali station house officer and the traffic police head are now reassigned to the Inspector General's office in Narmadapuram. This decision comes amid claims of excessive force during protests and lapses in managing the crisis.

The July 13 incident saw police employing lathi-charge tactics during a demonstration by Karni Sena members demanding the arrest of an alleged fraudster. The tensions culminated in a notable protest on July 19, pressing for a judicial inquiry and the suspension of police personnel involved in the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025