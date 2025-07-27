Heroic Bystanders Subdue Attacker in Michigan Walmart

Chaos erupted at a Michigan Walmart when a 42-year-old man entered the store and stabbed 11 individuals, creating a scene of terror in what was meant to be a routine shopping afternoon. The attacker, who was unknown to law enforcement, wielded a folding knife during his violent spree.

Bystanders played a crucial role in the swift apprehension of the suspect, managing to detain him until authorities arrived. Among these brave citizens was Steven Carter, who witnessed the alarming events unfold as he loaded his truck in the parking lot.

With the assistance of witnesses, law enforcement took the attacker into custody within minutes. The local hospital reported treating all victims, with several in serious condition. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Walmart issued statements condemning the violence, while federal authorities offered support.

(With inputs from agencies.)