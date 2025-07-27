Tragedy in Nagpur: Illegal Excavation Claims Young Lives

In a tragic incident that has rocked Panchgaon village in Nagpur, two minor boys lost their lives after drowning in a waterlogged pit, police reported on Sunday.

The victims, identified as eight-year-olds Utkarsh Lanjewar and Rehan Sahare, fell into the pit resulting from illegal gravel excavation while playing, according to officials.

Villagers discovered their bodies later that evening, and have since called for immediate action against ongoing illegal mining activities in the area, while the police continue their investigation into the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)