Tragedy in Nagpur: Illegal Excavation Claims Young Lives
Two eight-year-old boys, Utkarsh Lanjewar and Rehan Sahare, drowned in a pit in Panchgaon village, Nagpur, during illegal gravel excavation. The incident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, has sparked demands from villagers for action against unlawful mining activities. Police investigations are currently underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident that has rocked Panchgaon village in Nagpur, two minor boys lost their lives after drowning in a waterlogged pit, police reported on Sunday.
The victims, identified as eight-year-olds Utkarsh Lanjewar and Rehan Sahare, fell into the pit resulting from illegal gravel excavation while playing, according to officials.
Villagers discovered their bodies later that evening, and have since called for immediate action against ongoing illegal mining activities in the area, while the police continue their investigation into the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement