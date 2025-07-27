Left Menu

U.S. and EU Forge Landmark Trade Deal

The United States and the European Union have reached a significant trade agreement featuring a 15% tariff on EU imports to the U.S., with Europe pledging substantial purchases of American energy and military goods. This deal promises a $600 billion investment from the EU into the U.S. economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:16 IST
U.S. and EU Forge Landmark Trade Deal
Trump

In a major announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that the United States and the European Union have finalized a trade pact imposing a 15% tariff on EU goods entering the U.S.

As part of the deal, the EU commits to significant purchases of American energy and military equipment. Additionally, the agreement includes $600 billion worth of EU investments in the U.S., according to President Trump.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the 15% tariffs, emphasizing that this move aims to rebalance trade between the two major economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025