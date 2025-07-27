U.S. and EU Forge Landmark Trade Deal

In a major announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that the United States and the European Union have finalized a trade pact imposing a 15% tariff on EU goods entering the U.S.

As part of the deal, the EU commits to significant purchases of American energy and military equipment. Additionally, the agreement includes $600 billion worth of EU investments in the U.S., according to President Trump.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the 15% tariffs, emphasizing that this move aims to rebalance trade between the two major economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)