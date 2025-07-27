U.S. and EU Reach Trade Agreement to Ease Tensions

The United States and the European Union have reached a significant framework trade agreement, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday. This move averts a potential trade conflict between the two allies, who collectively account for nearly one-third of global trade.

While the deal imposes a 15% tariff on EU goods entering the United States, it also ensures significant purchases of U.S. energy and military equipment by the EU. This development brings much-needed clarity for European companies affected by the ongoing trade tensions.

Nevertheless, the 15% tariff is regarded by many in Europe as a less-than-ideal outcome when compared to the initial goal of establishing a zero-for-zero tariff agreement. Yet, it remains a more favorable outcome than the previously threatened 30% tariff rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)