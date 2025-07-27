Left Menu

U.S. and EU Reach Trade Agreement to Ease Tensions

The United States and European Union reached a framework trade deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, avoiding a potential trade conflict. The agreement includes a 15% tariff on EU goods and an increase in EU purchases of U.S. energy and military equipment, providing clarity for EU companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:26 IST
U.S. and EU Reach Trade Agreement to Ease Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and the European Union have reached a significant framework trade agreement, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday. This move averts a potential trade conflict between the two allies, who collectively account for nearly one-third of global trade.

While the deal imposes a 15% tariff on EU goods entering the United States, it also ensures significant purchases of U.S. energy and military equipment by the EU. This development brings much-needed clarity for European companies affected by the ongoing trade tensions.

Nevertheless, the 15% tariff is regarded by many in Europe as a less-than-ideal outcome when compared to the initial goal of establishing a zero-for-zero tariff agreement. Yet, it remains a more favorable outcome than the previously threatened 30% tariff rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025