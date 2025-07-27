Bihar's Voter Roll Revision: Ensuring Inclusive Participation Amidst Criticism

The Election Commission (EC) has embarked on a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list in Bihar, amid opposition concerns that eligible voters might be disenfranchised. The EC has reassured the public that no names will be removed from the draft rolls without following appropriate procedures.

In its statement, the EC outlined ten goals for the SIR, stressing that it aims for complete inclusivity and participation of all eligible voters, including temporary migrants and young electors. The poll authority emphasized the assistance of electoral staff and volunteers to address any issues arising during the enumeration phase.

Opposition parties have expressed skepticism, suggesting possible biases. However, the EC countered by highlighting a one-month period for voters to address wrongful inclusions or exclusions. Out of 7.89 crore electors, 7.24 crore have submitted forms, indicating extensive participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)