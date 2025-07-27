Left Menu

Tragic Train Derailment in Germany Near French Border

A passenger train derailment near Biberach, southwestern Germany, resulted in multiple fatalities. German media, referencing security sources, broadcasted the tragic news on Sunday. The Stuttgart police, initially cited in reports, were unavailable for comment. Images showed train carriages overturned after leaving the tracks.

Updated: 27-07-2025 23:48 IST
A tragic incident occurred in southwestern Germany near the town of Biberach, close to the French border, as a passenger train derailed, resulting in multiple fatalities, according to German media reports on Sunday.

Security sources revealed that this devastating event unfolded, leaving the region in shock. Initial reports referenced the police in Stuttgart; however, they have yet to provide an official comment on the accident.

Images published by German media depict a harrowing scene as train carriages have left the tracks, rolling over, and contributing to the magnitude of this tragic event.

