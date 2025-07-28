U.S. and EU Secure Landmark Trade Pact to Avert Escalation

The United States and the European Union reached a crucial trade framework agreement on Sunday with a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, halving the initially threatened rate. This move aims to prevent a more significant trade war between the two significant global economic powers.

Announced at President Donald Trump's luxury golf course in Scotland, the agreement follows an hour-long meeting between Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The deal, seen as a historic achievement by Trump, outlines substantial EU investments in the U.S., further strengthening trans-Atlantic trade relations.

Despite celebrations, some issues remain unresolved, with tariffs on spirits and other commodities still in negotiation. Trump's continued pressure and potential tariff hikes highlight the agreement's fragility, emphasizing the necessity for continued negotiations to finalize the terms.

