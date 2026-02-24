UK Trade Minister Confident in U.S. Deal Amid Tariff Concerns

Amid growing concerns over new tariffs, British trade minister Peter Kyle reassured officials that the trade agreement secured last year with the United States remains solid.

Kyle's comments come in the wake of President Donald Trump's latest move to impose a 10% tariff, raising questions about the future of the bilateral deal. Addressing a parliamentary committee, Kyle maintained confidence, though he acknowledged that further presidential proclamations might be forthcoming in the coming days.

The minister emphasized that until all measures are officially laid down in a presidential proclamation, the negotiated deal remains unaffected.