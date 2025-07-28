Left Menu

Thane Travel Scam: 250 Students Cheated

A travel company owner in Thane, Maharashtra, has been accused of defrauding a sub-agent and 250 students of Rs 15.37 lakh. The fraud occurred during the booking of flight tickets for a college trip to Delhi, with tickets provided only for the first batch of 250 students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:27 IST
Thane Travel Scam: 250 Students Cheated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A travel company owner based in Thane, Maharashtra's Kalyan area, faces legal action for allegedly swindling a sub-agent and 250 students out of Rs 15.37 lakh, officials reported on Monday.

Registered by the Khadakpada police, the case reveals that the accused was initially successful in gaining the trust of the complainant by providing flight tickets for the first group of 250 students out of an intended 500 students from a Chembur engineering college, scheduled to travel to Delhi.

Despite receiving Rs 29,78,500 for the bookings, the accused failed to deliver tickets for the second batch, triggering complaints leading to an FIR citing sections 318(4) for cheating and 316(2) for criminal breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025