Thane Travel Scam: 250 Students Cheated

A travel company owner based in Thane, Maharashtra's Kalyan area, faces legal action for allegedly swindling a sub-agent and 250 students out of Rs 15.37 lakh, officials reported on Monday.

Registered by the Khadakpada police, the case reveals that the accused was initially successful in gaining the trust of the complainant by providing flight tickets for the first group of 250 students out of an intended 500 students from a Chembur engineering college, scheduled to travel to Delhi.

Despite receiving Rs 29,78,500 for the bookings, the accused failed to deliver tickets for the second batch, triggering complaints leading to an FIR citing sections 318(4) for cheating and 316(2) for criminal breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

