Visa Fraud Uncovered: Scam Dupes Job Seekers of Rs 90 Lakhs

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Crime Branch conducted a significant search operation on Saturday, targeting the residence of Kartik Choudhary. Choudhary is accused of orchestrating a visa scam that has defrauded numerous job seekers under the guise of providing overseas work opportunities.

With authorization from a competent court, law enforcement officers searched Choudhary's home in Purana Pind, R S Pura, as part of an ongoing investigation related to an FIR registered last year. The accused allegedly amassed close to Rs 90 lakhs by promising work visas to hopeful individuals seeking jobs abroad.

The Special Crime Wing continues its rigorous investigation to uncover further evidence and identify potential accomplices in the fraudulent scheme. As complaints mount, authorities are determined to bring justice to the victims of this extensive visa scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)