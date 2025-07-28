Left Menu

Night of Terror: Russian Airstrikes Hit Kyiv

A Russian air attack on Kyiv injured eight residents, including a child. The multi-storey building in Darnytskyi district faced significant damage. Meanwhile, Poland scrambled jets to protect its airspace amid missile threats. Emergency services responded to attacks in other cities, with the full damage still unknown.

A Russian overnight air assault injured eight in Kyiv, including a three-year-old, local authorities reported Monday. The attack targeted a multi-storey building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, seriously hospitalizing one, according to Kyiv's military chief, Tymur Tkachenko, via Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko revealed severe window damage spanning the 6th to 11th floors of the building. Most of Ukraine remained under air raid alerts due to Russian missile threats, prompting NATO-member Poland to scramble jets to secure its airspace.

In central Ukraine, Kropyvnytskyi faced attacks, Regional Governor Andriy Raikovych stated. Emergency services were on-site, with damage reports pending. Russia hasn't commented on these events. Both sides continue to reject civilian targeting claims amidst ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

